LHP Brian Matusz was signed to a minor-league deal by the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. Chicago hopes to revive the career of Matusz, who was the fourth overall pick in 2008 but hasn’t lived up to expectations. Matusz, 29, was traded by the Baltimore Orioles to the Atlanta Braves in late May. The Braves designated him for assignment and later released him. The Cubs plan to look at Matusz as a possible starting pitcher. He has been assigned to Triple-A Iowa.