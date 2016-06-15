OF Albert Almora Jr. came through with the winning hit in the top of the ninth inning as the Cubs beat the Nationals 4-3 on Tuesday night. His double drove in the go-ahead run against Sammy Solis. “I am just trying to help the team win,” said Almora, 22, a Florida native who spent all of last season with Double-A Tennessee. “You try to stay confident. I just tried to stay calm. I just did it for my guys. I am trying to be a team guy.” Almora entered the game to play left field in the eighth. He said he remembered Solis from the Arizona Fall League and nodded to the lefty as he got into the box. “This kid is going to play in the big leagues a long time,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “He jumped on the first pitch. I loved it.”

RHP John Lackey allowed four hits and two runs in six innings but did not figure in the decision on Tuesday night. Lackey, making his 400th career start, gave up two walks and had seven strikeouts. It was the 18th game in a row that Cubs starters allowed three runs or less. “John was fantastic,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “His stuff is really good. He knows what he is doing.”

RHP Jason Hammel will start in the series finale on Wednesday in Washington. He is 7-2 with a 2.36 ERA this season. In his career, he is 9-0 against the Nationals in 12 starts.

OF Dexter Fowler played in his 1000th game on Tuesday and had two hits. Batting leadoff, he scored a run and lifted his average to .292.

RHP Hector Rondon had a rare five-out save on Tuesday in a 4-3 win over the Nationals. “He had had plenty of rest,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. He has a 1.23 ERA this year.