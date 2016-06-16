LHP Brian Matusz, signed to a minor league contract by the Cubs on Tuesday, will pitch in Arizona before joining an affiliated team, manager Joe Maddon said Wednesday. Matusz began the season with the Baltimore Orioles, was traded to the Atlanta Braves and then released. Maddon is familiar with Matusz from his time as the manager of Tampa Bay when the lefty was with the Orioles. "An interesting sign for the Cubs," Maddon said. There is talk the Cubs could try and convert Matusz to a starter, though Maddon did not expound on that. Matusz grew up in Arizona and came up through the Orioles system as a starter.

RHP Jake Arrieta will start at home Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He is 10-1 with a 1.86 ERA this season and will try to give Cubs starters their 20th game in a row allowing three runs or less. Manager Joe Maddon said Wednesday that Arrieta could even to take it to another level when his fastball command improves. "He has been good, he has been real good," Maddon said

1B Anthony Rizzo has been impressed with the voting for the All-Star game for his team. "Cubs fans are stepping up," he said Wednesday. Rizzo is not sure if he will take part in the All-Star home run contest, if asked. MLB announced Wednesday that four Cubs: Rizzo, 3B Kris Bryant, OF Dexter Fowler and 2B Ben Zobrist were within 150,000 votes of each other for the top overall spot in voting. Rizzo was held in check, for the most part, during the series. His 10-game hitting streak came to an end Tuesday?and on Wednesday he was 1-for-4 with his 15th homer, a two-run shot in the ninth.

OF Jorge Soler (left hamstring strain) is eligible to come off the disabled list June 22. "I have no new information," manager Joe Maddon said Wednesday. "He hurt his hamstring" and went on the DL June 6.

OF Albert Almora, Jr. was in the starting lineup Wednesday after he had the game-winning double in the ninth inningTuesday. Can he stay with the club when Jorge Soler comes off the disabled list? Manager Joe Maddon said he had not given it much thought. "You want him to get playing time," Maddon said. Almora had two hits and scored the go-ahead run in the 12th, but the Nationals won with two runs in the last of the inning.

RHP Jason Hammel allowed one runs in seven innings on Wednesday in Washington. He did not figure in the decision as the Cubs lost 5-4 in 12 innings. "Jason Hammel was outstanding today. I keep talking about fastball command and he had it today, when he has it he has those result," said manager Joe Maddon. Hammel has a lifetime record of 9-0 against the Nationals.

2B Ben Zobrist led off the game Wednesday with a homer to right off Stephen Strasburg. It came on a 1-2 fastball at 95 miles per hour and was the fourth time this year the Cubs had a homer to start the game. Zobrist went deep for the ninth time this season and was 1-for-5 in the game.