LF Matt Sczcur clubbed a first-inning home run on Friday for his third of the year. The blast came with a man aboard and gave the Cubs a quick 2-0 lead. It was his first home run since hitting a grand slam on April 29 against Atlanta at Wrigley Field.

RHP Jake Arrieta (11-1) tied for the major league lead in victories after allowing just two hits while walking three and striking out 11 in six scoreless innings on Friday. He worked out of a bases-loaded jam in sixth inning when he walked the bases loaded. Arrieta then struck out the final two batters to escape the threat. “He’s so able to step back, take a deep breath and recalculate what’s going on,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “Some guys get to that moment and they become unraveled. ... But Jake made the pitches he had to, pure and simple.” Arrieta is 8-1 with a 1.46 ERA in 12 career starts against Pittsburgh.

1B Anthony Rizzo was hit on the left arm by a pitch in the fifth inning and it must have hurt. He kept shaking and rubbing the arm while on base, occasionally examining it for further damage. But he returned to first base for the sixth inning after the Cubs failed to score in the fifth. Rizzo was also hit by a pitch in the third inning and had a collision at second base in seventh that led to a tumble beyond the bag. Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Rizzo was fine after the game. He has now been hit a National League-leading 11 times this season.

C Tim Federowicz was designated for assignment on Friday. Federowicz, 28, was batting .192 (5-for-26) with two RBIs in 13 games for the Cubs this season.

C Willson Contreras was called up from Triple-A Iowa on Friday and made his big league debut behind the plate in the ninth inning. The Cubs rookie, in his first major league callup, was batting .350 with nine home runs and 43 RBIs in 54 games.

RF Albert Almora Jr. went 3-for-4, walked and doubled and collected two RBIs. His three hits were a career high and he has now had an extra base hit in three straight games. Almora is batting .429 in nine games this season.

LHP Jon Lester (8-3, 1.89 ERA) is the reigning National League player of the week and makes his 14th start of the season on Saturday against the Pirates. In a June 12 appearance, he did not allow an earned run in seven innings while giving up five hits and no walks. He has not allowed a walk in three consecutive starts. Lester is 3-3 with a 1.52 ERA in six career starts against Pittsburgh.