1B Anthony Rizzo finished 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, an RBI, a run scored and a walk Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rizzo tallied his 50th RBI in his 65th game of the season. He leads the Cubs with six games with multiple extra-base hits this season.

OF Jorge Soler (strained left hamstring) is making progress, but his return date from the disabled list remains uncertain, Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Saturday. Soler has been sidelined since June 7. The 24-year-old from Cuba is hitting .223 with five home runs and 13 RBIs in 50 games this season.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (4-6, 3.05 ERA) looks to continue his dominance at Wrigley Field when he faces the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday night. Hendricks is 3-1 with a 1.99 ERA in six starts at home this season. He is 1-5 with a 4.36 ERA in six starts on the road.

OF Kris Bryant returned to the starting lineup Saturday after missing one game because of a stomach ailment. Bryant crushed his 16th home run beyond the left-field bleachers and on to Waveland Avenue. The ball traveled an estimated 448 feet. "His bat was lightning quick," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said.

LHP Jon Lester (9-3) earned his fifth consecutive win despite an up-and-down performance Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Lester gave up three runs on seven hits in six innings. He walked three -- all in the first inning -- and struck out seven. "I had to battle through it," Lester said. "Really, your mentality there is to keep the team in the game."

OF Dexter Fowler exited Saturday's game after injuring his right hamstring in the first inning. Fowler pulled up lame while running out a ground ball to third base. Cubs manager Joe Maddon said initial reports on Fowler were encouraging, but Fowler would undergo an MRI on Monday for more information. "We have to check it out to make sure," Maddon said.