1B Anthony Rizzo went 3-for-4 with a homer, two runs and three RBIs. Rizzo collected his team-leading 10th game-winning RBI, tied for most in the majors. He's batted .555 with two doubles, four homers and a .692 OBP in his last seven games at Wrigley Field.

3B Javier Baez was 3-for-4 with a homer, two runs and an RBI. He has homered in three of his last seven games at Wrigley Field and has an extra-base hit in three straight games. Baez joined Baltimore's Jonathan Schoop as the only big leaguers to homer on both Mother's Day and Father's Day this season.

PH Willson Contreras hit a pinch-hit home run on the first pitch of his first major league at-bat in the sixth inning on Sunday. It was the Cubs first pinch hit homer of the season. "It was an amazing feeling, it's incredible," Contreras said. "To get my first at bat in the major leagues and hit a homer, it's incredible. I'm still sky high."

RHP Kyle Hendricks (5-6) struck out a career-high 12 batters, tied for the most by a Cubs pitcher this season and matching Jake Arrieta's dozen on June 5. He's the first Cub with 12 strikeouts and no walks since Matt Garza on April 2, 2011 against Pittsburgh. He improved to 4-1 with a 1.93 ERA in seven home starts. "My fastball command was honestly just okay, my changeup today was really good," he said. "I think today it was the changeup that was the answer."

RHP John Lackey (7-2, 2.66 ERA) makes his 14th start of the season and third against the Cardinals. On June 14 at Washington he allowed just two runs on four hits over six innings with a no-decision in the Cubs' 4-3 victory. He's 4-1 with a 1.72 ERA in his last nine starts, holding opposing batters to a .173 average.

OF Dexter Fowler's status was in limbo on Sunday as Cubs officials pondered whether to put him on the disabled list with a sore right hamstring. Fowler was batting .290 in 64 games, with 35 walks, 19 doubles and 115 total bases. "We haven't decided anything yet," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "We're going to sleep on it tonight and see how he feels when he comes back in tomorrow and then make a determination."