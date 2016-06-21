RHP Carl Edwards Jr. was called up from Triple-A Iowa on Monday. He joins the Cubs for the second time this season after serving as 26th man for a May 11 doubleheader. Edwards Jr. made his major league debut for the Cubs last season, posting no record with a 3.86 ERA (2 ER/4.2 IP) in five relief appearances. He is 1-1 with one save and a 4.26 ERA (12 ER/25.1 IP) in 24 relief appearances with Iowa this season.

RHP John Lackey (7-3) shook off some early struggles but still suffered the loss on Monday night. "Early on, I definitely wasn't locating as well as I could," said Lackey, who gave up three runs between the second and third innings. "I made some adjustments in between innings that paid off." Lackey saw his three-game winning streak snapped but had his 10th straight quality start.

OF Dexter Fowler was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Monday, retroactive to June 19, with a sore right hamstring. He was batting .290 in 64 games, with 35 walks, 19 doubles and 115 total bases. Fowler, 30, suffered the injury in the first inning of last Saturday's 4-3 victory over the Pirates.

2B Ben Zobrist went 2-for-4 on Monday night and has now hit safely in six of seven games against St. Louis this season. It was his seventh game of the season with three or more hits. He's batting .316 through 64 games with 13 doubles, nine homers and 41 RBIs.