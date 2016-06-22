RHP Jake Arrieta (11-1, 1.74 ERA) makes his 15th start of the season Wednesday in the finale of the three-game series with the Cardinals. In his last start Friday against Pittsburgh, he worked six scoreless innings while allowing two hits and struck out 11 while picking up the victory. Arrieta is 5-1 with a 2.09 ERA in 10 career regular season starts against the Cardinals. He also faced them in Game 3 of the 2015 National League Division Series and earned the victory.

RHP Adam Warren was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday. The 28-year-old reliever was 3-1 with a 4.56 ERA in 25 appearances for the Cubs this season.

SS Addison Russell went 3-for-4 on Tuesday as he collected his second three-hit game of the season. He had his first double since June 12 at Atlanta.

RHP Gerardo Concepcion made his major league debut in the sixth inning and worked 1 1/3 scoreless frames. He was the first Cubs pitcher to make his big league debut this season and first Cuban-born pitcher to make his debut with Chicago since Oscar Zamora in 1974. He was also the first Cubs pitcher to retire at least four batters without allowing a base runner in a major league debut since Gene Fodge on April 20, 1958 against St. Louis. He had his contract selected by the Cubs on Tuesday and joined the first big league roster of his career after combining to go 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA in 22 relief appearances between Double-A Tennessee and Iowa this season.

RHP Spencer Patton was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday. The 28-year-old has posted no record with eight saves and a 1.04 ERA in 26 relief appearances with Iowa this season. Patton held opponents to a .196 batting average and a 1.04 WHIP. He joins the Cubs for the second time this season as he made one relief appearance (May 7 versus Washington) for the club during his previous stay from May 5-7.

RHP Jason Hammel (7-3) allowed a season-high tying four runs and two homers over 5 2/3 innings Tuesday. His three strikeouts tied for fewest this season.

LHP Clayton Richard was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday with a blister on his left middle finger. Richard, 32, was 0-1 with one save and a 7.30 ERA in 22 relief outings for the Cubs this year.