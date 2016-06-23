RHP Jake Arrieta (11-3) suffered his second loss in his last four starts and only his second setback in his last 28 dating back to July 30, 2015. He worked a season low-tying five-inning effort. Arrieta gave up two runs (one earned) on four hits while walking four and striking out six. Arrieta has posted a 1.02 ERA in seven regular season starts against St. Louis.

1B Anthony Rizzo is tops at his position and is the overall vote leader according to the latest National League All-Star results announced on Wednesday. Rizzo has 2.2 million votes to easily outdistance second place Brandon Belt (Giants). Cub teammates Kris Bryant (3B), Ben Zobrist (2B) and OF Dexter Fowler are the only other players to also top two million votes. On Wednesday Rizzo went 1-for-2 with a two-out single in the fourth inning to extend his hitting streak to five games.

C Willson Contreras went 1-for-1 with a home run and two RBI after stepping in for starting catcher Miguel Montero, who left the game after stretching to attempt a home plate tag. Contreras has hit safely in all four games with a plate appearance, driving in five runs. He also hit a home run in his major league debut on Sunday, a pinch-hit blast.

LHP Jon Lester (9-3, 2.06 ERA) makes his 15th start of the season and seeks his fifth straight win as the Cubs open a four-game weekend series on Thursday at Miami. In his last start, Lester allowed a season-high 11 baserunners and three earned runs over six innings of work in a 4-3 victory over the Pirates. He is 0-2 with a 6.00 ERA in three career starts against the Marlins and has never lasted longer than five innings against Miami.