1B Anthony Rizzo, a South Florida native, did not start because of a back injury Thursday. Rizzo entered Thursday tied for the major league lead with 10 game-winning RBIs. Rizzo's 17 homers also tied him for sixth in the NL. Rizzo is also third in the NL with 54 RBIs and fourth in number of times reaching base (119). He is batting .277 for the season but .571 over his past five games.

CF Albert Almora, a Miami native, made his first start in his hometown Thursday. In the stands was his father, Albert Sr., who is battling prostate cancer. Almora went 1-for-4, getting a single in the ninth as the Cubs loaded the bases. Chicago failed to score, however, and Miami won 4-2.

LHP Gerardo Concepcion, who was called up from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, struck out the first batter he faced later that night en route to 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Concepcion is being given a golden opportunity in the Cubs' bullpen. Concepcion struck out 34 batters in 35 innings at Iowa, limiting lefties to a .190 batting average. Concepcion, a 24-year-old Cuban native, had a 5.51 ERA in four previous years in the minors. This year, though, he emerged with a 2-0 record and a 1.22 ERA between Double-A and Triple-A.

RHP Joe Nathan (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) had an encouraging first rehab outing Thursday for Double-A Tennessee. Nathan threw a scoreless inning, striking out two without allowing a hit or a walk.

LHP Jon Lester got a no-decision against Miami on Thursday. He went seven innings and allowed two runs, five hits and three walks. He struck out seven but gave up two solo homers.

C Miguel Montero (knee) sat out the start Thursday at Miami.