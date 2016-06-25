RHP Jake Arrieta is not in a slump in relation to mere mortals. But by Arrieta’s lofty standards, he has hit an obstacle. The Cubs are 2-3 in his past five starts. Before that five-game span, the Cubs were 23-0 in 23 starts by Arrieta. His next start is Monday at the Cincinnati Reds. Arrieta, the 2015 NL Cy Young winner, is a frontrunner for the award this year, too. He is 11-2 with a 1.74 ERA.

1B Anthony Rizzo’s back tightness has to be a concern for the Cubs. He missed 22 games in 2014 with a similar issue. This year, he has missed two games in the past 14 days with a similar back injury.

C Willson Contreras went 2-for-4 with three RBIs against Miami on Friday. He is hitting .412 with three homers and eight RBIs in seven games since being called up on June 17. It’s even better than that because he has had at-bats in only five of those games.

RHP Kyle Hendricks got a no-decision against Miami on Friday. He allowed just one hit in five innings, but it was a big one -- a grand slam. Hendricks gave up four walks, including two that came around to score on the slam. All four runs were unearned because of an error by shortstop Addison Russell, dropping Hendricks’ ERA to 2.76.

1B Kris Bryant entered Friday leading the National League with 52 runs. He added to his total and also hit his 18th homer, which leads the team.

RHP Joe Nathan, 41, reported to Double-A Tennessee to begin his rehab assignment. The six-time All-Star, who signed last month, has impressed Chicago with his recovery from a second elbow surgery.

