1B Anthony Rizzo (back) returned after missing two games. He went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles. He has 17 doubles this season. Rizzo did not go deep, but -- since 2013 -- leads the NL with 103 homers.

C/1B Willson Contreras continued his hot hitting Saturday. He went 1-for-3 with two walks, one double and an RBI. He is batting .400 in eight games with nine RBIs. He started in left field for the first time since 2014, when he was in the low minors. Since turning pro in 2009, this was only the seventh game he started in left.

RHP John Lackey lasted 4 1/3 innings Saturday and allowed seven hits, three walks and a season-high seven runs. It was his shortest outing of the season, and his ERA rose from 2.78 to 3.29.

2B Ben Zobrist (foot) was out of the starting lineup Saturday after getting hit by a pitch but walked as a pinch hitter. Zobrist is having a great first season for the Cubs. His .877 OPS would be his highest since 2009. He is hitting .302 with nine homers and 41 RBIs. His batting average and on-base percentage (.412) would also be his career highs if he can maintain that level throughout the season.

C Miguel Montero (knee) returned after missing two games and went 2-for-4. Montero, who entered the game batting .197, hit a solo homer in the second inning against Miami on Saturday. It was his fourth homer of the season. He is now batting .207.

RF Jason Heyward hit leadoff for only the second time this year. He went 0-for-4 with one walk and one strikeout, lowering his average to .229.