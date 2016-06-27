LF Melky Cabrera went 3-for-4 and recorded his eighth game of three or more hits this season and 27th multi-hit effort. He is batting .361 with eight doubles, one triple, four home runs and 15 RBI over his last 19 games.

LHP Gerardo Concepcion came on in the ninth inning of a 3-1 game and did not impress. He walked the first batter he faced, lefty-hitting Ichiro Suzuki. The next batter, Martin Prado, drove a three-run double to center. He left after one-third of an inning, charged with one run, as his ERA rose to 3.86. After the game, the Cubs optioned Concepcion back to Triple-A Iowa.

3B Kris Bryant got the Cubs’ only RBI of the game Sunday, but it really wasn’t a great day for the Chicago slugger. He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. On his RBI, he was at the plate with one out and the bases loaded. He got ahead in the count at 2-0, and everything was set up for him, but he only managed a sacrifice fly to tie the score at 1-1. Bryant leads the Cubs with 18 homers this year.

RHP Jason Hammel pitched relatively well against Miami on Sunday, allowing four hits, two walks and two runs in six innings. Hammel, though, got hurt by a pair of doubles. Derek Dietrich pulled an RBI doubled to the gap in right-center field in the second, and Giancarlo Stanton doubled and came around to score in the sixth.

2B Ben Zobrist (foot) returned after missing one game, going 0-for-3 with one walk and one strikeout.