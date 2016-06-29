LHP Travis Wood has become an integral part of a Cubs' bullpen, which has struggled collectively at times. The biggest challenge for manager Joe Maddon is not to overwork the veteran lefty. "I don't want to hurt the guy," the Cubs manager said. "He's got one of those arms. I need to be careful not to beat him up. He's extremely valuable." Wood even had two stints in left field during Tuesday's 15-inning victory at Cincinnati, twice coming back in to pitch.

C Willson Contreras figured to get spot starts behind the plate after being promoted from Triple-A Iowa. But he's proven himself to be capable in the outfield and at first base while the Cubs get healthy at several positions. "We like to do different things, moving our guys around," manager Joe Maddon said. "We were talking about how to work him in with the catching component. The fact that we trust him that he can play left field, that he can play first base matters, too." Contreras played left field Tuesday. He's expected to catch Kyle Hendricks on Wednesday.

SS Addison Russell had a day off on Tuesday. Javier Baez started at short.

3B Kris Bryant, who became the first player in modern baseball history to hit three home runs and have two doubles in a game Monday night, sent his cap to Cooperstown but said he's keeping his bat and jersey for a while.

3B Kris Bryant still had folks buzzing a day after his historic three-homer, two-double night Monday. Bryant sent the cap he wore to the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. He's the youngest Cubs player to eclipse 20 homers before the All-Star break since Ernie Banks did it in 1955. "He's just so complete in his game," manager Joe Maddon said. "To be that young, he's only going to get better. For him, there are still levels to arrive at. The word I've used to describe him, grounded. It comes from how he was raised. He'll remain grounded here because of the cast of characters we have around him. It's about him. He is very humble. He's doing a lot of cool things, even off the field. Nothing distracts him." Bryant drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the 15th inning Tuesday.

LHP Jon Lester appeared in line for his fifth complete game shutout Tuesday with only one hit allowed and 86 pitches through seven. But Billy Hamilton homered off him for the second time this season to break up the shutout. Lester still finished with a fine outing, allowing a run on three hits with a walk and four strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings. He threw 103 pitches, 71 for strikes. A late rally by the Reds denied Lester his 10th victory.

LHP Clayton Richard (blister on left middle finger) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, throwing one scoreless inning. He struck out two without allowing a hit or a walk.