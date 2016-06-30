1B Anthony Rizzo hit his first career inside the park home run on Wednesday in the first inning. With two runners aboard, Rizzo hit a liner to left-center field. Left fielder Adam Duvall and Hamilton converged on the ball and nearly collided. The ball caromed off Duvall's glove and rolled on to the warning track and Rizzo raced home putting the Cubs ahead 3-0. "I was really proud of my heart rate there, coming back down," Rizzo said. "I turned on my speed, turned on the jets. Hey, it counts as much as a 500-foot one." It was Rizzo's 19th home run this season. "It counts the same as a 500-foot one," he said.

CF Albert Almora hit his first career home run in the fourth inning on Wednesday. The solo shot came on a 1-1 pitch from Reds rookie left-hander Cody Reed to make the score 7-0.

RHP Kyle Hendricks got a nice ovation from the large contingent of Cubs fans in Cincinnati on Wednesday after giving the bullpen a much-needed respite with 6 2/3 innings of work over a season-high 117 pitches. The Cubs used seven relievers in Tuesday's 15-inning win. Hendricks allowed two earned runs and eight hits. "It was necessary," manager Joe Maddon said. "I went up to him afterwards and said 'This is something you can have in your back pocket, that when the game gets deeper you can still have your best stuff."

INF Tommy La Stella will make what could be his final rehab appearance for Triple-A Iowa on Thursday. La Stella has been on the disabled list since June 8 with a right hamstring strain. He was eligible to come off the DL on June 23.