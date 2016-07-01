1B Anthony Rizzo extended his hitting streak to 11 games Thursday night with a double in the fifth inning of the Cubs' 4-3 loss to the Mets. It was the only hit in four at-bats for Rizzo, who is batting .425 (17-of-40) to lift his overall average from .259 to .284. He has four homers, four doubles and nine RBIs during the streak, which is the second-longest of his career Rizzo enjoyed a 12-game streak from May 25 through June 7, 2015. Overall this season, Rizzo has 19 homers and 58 RBIs in 75 games.

INF Tommy La Stella (right hamstring) went 1-for-4 for Triple-A Iowa Thursday night. It was the third rehab game for La Stella, who is 4-for-10 with a homer and three RBIs for Iowa. He is expected to be activated by the Cubs as soon as this weekend. La Stella hit .291 with two homers and seven RBIs in 38 games before going on the disabled list June 8.

RHP Jason Hammel will look to end a four-start winless streak Friday night, when he takes the mound for the Cubs in the second game of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Hammel took the loss in his most recent start last Sunday, when he gave up two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three over six innings as the Cubs fell to the Miami Marlins, 6-1. He is 0-3 with a 3.70 ERA in four starts, a stretch in which his overall ERA has risen to a season-high 2.58. Hammel is 0-3 with a 4.91 ERA in five career regular season starts against the Mets. He also took the loss in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series last Oct. 21, when Hammel gave up five runs in 1 1/3 innings as the Mets clinched the pennant with an 8-3 victory.

RF Jason Heyward (left side) did not start Thursday night, when he grounded out as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning of the Cubs' 4-3 loss to the Mets. Heyward is day-to-day with soreness in his left side, which he said he began to feel during the Cubs' series against the Miami Marlins last weekend. Manager Joe Maddon said he figured Thursday was a good day to rest Heyward since the Mets were starting LHP Steven Matz. Heyward is batting .234 with four homers, 26 RBIs and seven stolen bases in 69 games.