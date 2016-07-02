RHP Jake Arrieta will look to snap out of a two-start skid Saturday night when he faces the Mets at Citi Field. Arrieta earned the win in his most recent start Monday despite giving up a season-high five runs on four hits and a season-high five walks while striking out four over five innings in the Cubs' 11-8 victory over the Reds. In 10 innings over his past two starts, Arrieta has allowed seven runs (six earned) and issued nine walks as his overall ERA has risen from 1.74 to a season-high 2.10. Arrieta is 2-1 with a 1.82 ERA in five career regular-season starts against the Mets, though he took the loss in Game 2 of the NL Championship Series last Oct. 18, when he allowed four runs over five innings in the Cubs' 4-1 defeat.

1B Anthony Rizzo's 11-game hitting streak ended Friday, when he went 0-for-4 in the Cubs' 10-2 loss to the Mets. Rizzo batted .425 (17-of-40) with four homers, nine RBIs and four doubles during the streak, which was the second-longest of his career. He hit in 12 straight games from May 25-June 7, 2015. Rizzo is batting .279 with 19 homers and 58 RBIs in 76 games this season.

RHP Jason Hammel had one of his worst starts as a big-leaguer Friday. He took the loss after allowing 10 runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out three over four innings as the Cubs fell to the Mets 10-2. The 10 runs allowed were a career high for Hammel, who allowed eight runs in a start three times previously. In his last three starts, Hammel has given up 16 runs over 15 2/3 innings as his ERA has risen from 2.26 to 3.45. He is 7-5 and has struck out 73 batters in 91 1/3 innings.

CF Dexter Fowler (right hamstring strain) isn't expected to come off the disabled list when eligible Monday. Manager Joe Maddon said Friday afternoon that Fowler, who was injured running out a grounder June 18, had not experienced a setback but that he isn't ready to be activated yet. Maddon added he didn't expect Fowler to play at all during the Cubs' series against the Reds, which runs Monday through Wednesday. Fowler is batting .290 with seven homers, 28 RBIs and six stolen bases in 64 games this season.

Cubs RF Jason Heyward, who didn't start Thursday because of a sore left side. returned to the lineup.