RHP Jake Arrieta (12-3) suffered through another rough outing, and was knocked out of the game in the sixth inning after giving up back-to-back singles with one out. The reigning National League Cy Young Award winner gave up four runs on eight hits, walked two and struck out four as he surrendered four earned runs or more for the second straight game. "The moment that everything clicks and heads up he's going to look like he did last year," said Cubs manager Joe Maddon.

3B Kris Bryant didn't homer on Saturday but was still 1-for-4 with a run scored. His 23 home runs and 64 runs scored top the National League. He's the first Cub to reach 60 RBI by the end of June since Derrek Lee had 65 in 2005. Bryant is also a frontrunner for an All-Star game starting berth at third base.

INF Tommy La Stella (right hamstring pull) may be on the verge of activation from the disabled list. La Stella has been out since June 8 but has been working out with increasingly positive reports. He was batting .291 with eight doubles prior to his injury.

LHP Jon Lester (9-3, 2.03 ERA) hopes to maintain a pace he set in June as he makes his 17th start of the season as the Cubs close out an 11-game road trip. Lester was named National League pitcher of the month for June on Saturday after posting a 4-0 record with a 1.41 ERA, 44 strikeouts and just seven walks. He's 2-0 with a 2.50 ERA in three regular-season starts against New York.

OF Dexter Fowler is scheduled to come off the disabled list on Monday but may spend another week sidelined. Cubs manager Joe Maddon told reporters on Saturday that he needed more medical information on Fowler before making a call. The Cubs' leadoff batter suffered a right hamstring straight on June 18.

OF Chris Coghlan was placed on the DL with a rib cage injury, with the Cubs calling up Jeimer Candelario from Triple-A Iowa.