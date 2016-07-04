INF Jeimer Candelario was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, when he made his major league debut by starting at third base and going 1-for-4 in the Cubs' 14-3 loss to the Mets. Candelario, who was recently selected to play for the World Team at next Sunday's Futures Game, struck out in his first two at-bats before singling to lead off the seventh. He earned the promotion by batting .333 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 25 games for Iowa. He is batting .249 with seven homers and 38 RBIs this season between Iowa and Double-A Tennessee. Candelario, was signed by the Cubs as an undrafted free agent in 2010, batted .265 with 50 homers and 322 RBIs in 607 minor league games.

RHP Kyle Hendricks will look to beat the Reds for the second time in as many starts Monday afternoon, when he takes the mound at Wrigley Field. Hendricks earned the victory in most recent start Wednesday, when he allowed two runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five over 6 2/3 innings as the Cubs beat the Reds 9-2. He threw a career-high 117 pitches in the outing. Over his past three starts, Hendricks is 2-0 with a 1.53 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings. Hendricks is 2-1 with a 4.04 ERA in six career starts against Cincinnati.

LHP Jon Lester had one of the worst starts of his major league career Sunday, when he took the loss after giving up eight runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out two over 1 1/3 innings as the Cubs lost 14-3 to the Mets. The 1 1/3 innings were a career low for Lester, who had never failed to complete at least two innings in any of his first 301 big league starts. He allowed at least eight runs in a start for the sixth time. Lester, who was named the National League Pitcher of the Month for June on Saturday, allowed as many runs Sunday as he did in six starts last month combined. The poor outing dropped his record to 9-4 and raised his ERA from 2.03 to 2.67.

C Miguel Montero made his professional pitching debut Sunday, when he threw the final 1 1/3 innings of the Cubs' 14-3 loss to the Mets. Montero allowed one run on four hits in helping spare the bullpen for the Cubs, who received just 1 1/3 innings from their starter, LHP Jon Lester, and are in the midst of playing 24 games in as many days. Among the batters Montero retired was Mets RHP Jacob deGrom, who pinch-hit for LHP Antonio Bastardo in the bottom of the eighth.

OF Chris Coghlan (right rib cage strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday. Coghlan began feeling through discomfort in his right side since last Monday and was out of the starting lineup for four straight games before returning Saturday, when he was pulled due to the pain after three innings. This is the fourth career trip to the DL for Coghlan and his first since 2013. Coghlan is batting .155 with five homers and 14 RBIs in 70 games this season between the Cubs and Athletics, who traded him to Chicago on June 9.