INF Ian Happ was named Cubs minor league player of the month for June. Happ, 21, batted .422 with nine doubles, four homers, 13 runs scored and 21 RBIs in a combined 26 games with Double-A Tennessee and Class A Myrtle Beach. He started the month at Myrtle Beach before a promotion to Double-A level on June 23.

RHP Preston Morrison was named Cubs minor league pitcher of the month for June after going 4-1 with a 0.83 ERA in five June starts for Class A South Bend. He struck out 26 batters while walking just five and tossed three consecutive scoreless outings. Morrison's 0.83 ERA ranked first in the Midwest League while his four wins were tied for second most.

C Willson Contreras was 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored. He has now homered in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. Three of his five blasts have come with two out. Contreras' homers have come in 17 games since being called up from Triple-A and is batting .309.

SS Addison Russell was 2-for-5 with two runs, a homer and three RBIs in his 16th multi-hit game of the season. Russell clubbed his ninth home run and his three RBIs tied a career high.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (7-6) won his third straight decision after allowing one unearned run on four hits while walking one and striking out two in 5 1/3 innings of work. He has seven wins in 16 starts this season after a career-high eight victories in 2015. "He's been spot on with his command," said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. "His fastball was a little jumpy today -- a lot of 90s and a lot of four-seamers which is kind of nice that he's starting to incorporate that. You've got to like everything he's doing."

OF Kris Bryant went 1-for-1, walked twice, scored three times and added two RBI with his 24th home run which left him tied for the major league lead. He's batting .455 with 18 runs scored, nine walks, eight homers and 20 RBIs in 11 games against the Reds this year.

RHP John Lackey (7-6, 3.27 ERA) makes his 17th start of the season and eighth at home. He allowed two runs in 6 1/3 innings in his last start on June 30 at the Mets but had no decision. Lackey is 4-3 with a 3.31 ERA in 11 career starts against Cincinnati. He's faced the Reds twice this season, allowing eight earned runs in 12 1/3 innings and earned the win on April 13 at Wrigley Field. Lackey is 4-2 with a 2.01 ERA in his 2016 home starts.

OF Dexter Fowler remained on the disabled list on Monday and his return to the Cubs remains up in the air. Fowler, who was sidelined with a right hamstring strain, could be voted an All-Star Game starter but has to be activated by week's end in order to play. "It's not impossible to think that it can be by the end of this week," said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. "But it's a day-to-day thing. He's getting better, he's feeling well."