RHP Adam Warren (3-1, 4.6 ERA) makes his first start in a Cubs uniform after making a pair of starts with Triple-A Iowa. He began the season with the big league club and is 3-1 with a 4.56 ERA in 25 relief appearances and was optioned to Iowa on June 21. He was 3-0 in his first stint with the Cubs between April 9-May 18.

SS Addison Russell was 2-for-4 with a homer, two runs and three RBI. It was his second multi-homer game and first since Sept. 4, 2015 against Arizona. He's homered in consecutive games for the second time in his career. Russell is batting .295 with seven homers and 33 RBI in 35 games at Wrigley Field this season.

3B Kris Bryant was back in the Chicago Cubs lineup at third base and slammed his Major League-leading 25th homer of the season in the third inning. He appeared fine one day after an outfield collision with Albert Almora Jr. that left him with a leg bruise. The run-in with also prompted an admonishment from Cubs manager Joe Maddon to be more watchful. "I would like it not to happen again," he said. Bryant has played in 31 games in the outfield this season.

RHP John Lackey (7-5) walked a season-high five batters in a six-inning outing. He entered the game with a 2.01 ERA at home and saw it rise to 2.60. It marked his 15th start of the season of at least six innings. "It's so uncharacteristic with the walks," said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. "You don't often see John walking guys, especially early in the game. John could never get into a rhythm today. Everything was off a bit."