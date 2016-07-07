RHP Adam Warren was called up from Triple-A Iowa and made a spot start, his first of the season, in Wednesday's series finale against the Reds. He had no decision but worked five solid innings, allowed one run and three hits while striking out six and walking none. Warren retired the last 11 batters he faced. The start was the 21st of his career, including 17 with the New York Yankees last season when he went 6-6.

SS Addison Russell was 1-for-4 and delivered a game-tying run with a second-inning double. He has collected seven RBIs in his last three game while going 9-for-19 with three doubles, three homers and seven RBIs in his last five home games.

INF Tommy La Stella was activated from the 15-day disabled list (right hamstring strain) on Wednesday and inserted into the Cubs' starting lineup. He went 1-for-4 with a single and run scored. La Stella batted .286 (6-for-21) with one homer and three RBIs in a six-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa.

RHP Jason Hammel (7-5, 3.45 ERA) makes his 17th start of the season and seventh at Wrigley Field as the Cubs face the Braves in a Thursday makeup of an April 30 rainout. In his last outing, Hammel allowed a career-high five homers and 10 earned runs in four innings of the Cubs' 10-2 loss at the Mets. He's 2-5 with a 5.77 ERA in 10 career starts against Atlanta and took the loss on June 10 at Turner Field in a 5-1 Braves victory.

C David Ross was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list on Wednesday after displaying symptoms after a foul tip off his mask during Tuesday's 9-5 loss to the Reds. Ross, 39, is batting .234 with six homers and 23 RBIs in 43 games. He leads the majors with a 2.65 catchers ERA.