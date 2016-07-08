RHP Jake Arrieta (12-3, 2.33 ERA) will try to snap out of a rare slump when he takes the mound against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night. Arrieta allowed four runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings during his last time out against the Mets. He has given up nine earned runs and walked seven batters in his past 10 1/3 innings. The National League's reigning Cy Young Award winner has a 9-1 record with a 1.46 ERA in 12 career starts against Pittsburgh.

RHP Adam Warren could earn another start shortly after the All-Star break, manager Joe Maddon said. Warren held the Reds to one run in five innings in his first start of the season Wednesday. Maddon said he was intrigued by the idea of using a sixth starting pitcher at times during the second half in order to keep everyone else in the rotation fresh for a potential playoff run.

C Willson Contreras finished 3-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs in a losing effort Friday against the Braves. The rookie has hit safely in all eight games in which he has recorded at least one at-bat at Wrigley Field. Overall, he is batting .319 (22-for-69) with five home runs and 14 RBIs in 20 games.

RHP Jason Hammel left Thursday's game in the sixth inning because of cramping in his right hand. In five-plus innings, Hammel limited Atlanta to two runs on three hits. He walked one and struck out six. Hammel started the season 7-1 but has not earned a victory since June 4. "It's frustrating is all I can say," Hammel said. "I felt good today, too."

OF Dexter Fowler will begin a rehab assignment Friday with Class A South Bend, Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. Fowler has been on the 15-day disabled list since June 19 because of a strained right hamstring. He will be re-evaluated Saturday and could be activated in time to play in his first All-Star Game on Tuesday in San Diego. Fowler, 30, is hitting .290 with seven home runs and 28 RBIs. "Our primary objective is to make sure that he's well and ready to play for the rest of the season and take us to the promised land," Maddon said. "But the opportunity to play in an All-Star Game for a guy like him is pretty grand, so you don't want to get in the way of that, if in fact he can."