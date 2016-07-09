RHP Jake Arrieta allowed two home runs in the second inning, marking the first time he surrendered a home run to the Pirates since Sept. 13, 2013, when Garrett Jones hit Pittsburgh s last of three home runs on four pitches. Arrieta has allowed at least one home run in three consecutive starts for the first time since July 2011, when he surrendered at least one in five straight while with the Baltimore Orioles.

CF Dexter Fowler (strained right hamstring) went 0-for-2 with two walks in his first rehab game with Single-A South Bend. Fowler is expected to play there Saturday as well. The Cubs will decide Saturday whether Fowler will be able to play in Tuesday's All-Star game in San Diego.

C Miguel Montero came up big Friday after taking a day off Thursday. With two outs in the top of the sixth inning, Montero took Pirates LHP Francisco Liriano deep to tie the game 3-3.