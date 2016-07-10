RHP Adam Warren gave up five runs, including four on a grand slam, in the fifth inning, allowing Pittsburgh to break the game open. He worked two innings and surrendered seven runs, which ultimately proved to be the difference in what once was a back-and-forth game. "I'm not going to say I was 100 percent," Warren said. "But we're short on arms so somebody has to go out there and pitch. I felt like at the beginning I was at least able to go out there and throw."

C Willson Contreras moved back behind the plate on Saturday after starting in left field Friday. Kris Bryant transitioned from right to left field.

LHP Jon Lester improved from his last outing, but not by much. Lester allowed five earned runs in three innings, forcing the Cubs to go to their bullpen early. He was coming off his worst outing of the season, a 14-3 loss to the New York Mets on July 3 when he surrendered eight earned runs in 1 1/3 innings.

RF Ben Zobrist, who played second base Friday,was moved to the cleanup spot behind 1B Anthony Rizzo on Sunday. Zobrist hit lead-off in Chicago's 8-4 loss Friday. .

2B Ben Zobrist helped get Chicago going in Saturday night's game with a two-out, two-run homer in the first inning. The Cubs erased three different Pirates leads before Pittsburgh's explosive fifth inning.