2B Javier Baez was 2-for-4 with an RBI on Friday against the Rangers and has scored or driven in a run in 12 of his last 16 games with an at-bat. Baez is batting .354 with three doubles, two homers and six RBI in his last 13 games.

INF Mumenori Kawasaki was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Friday. Kawasaki, 35, was batting .267 with nine doubles, one triple and 11 stolen bases in 62 games with Iowa this season. He has hit .333 (1-for-3) in three games during two stints with the Cubs this season.

OF Jorge Soler, currently on the 15-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain, was said to be making progress toward a return. But Cubs manager Joe Maddon said there's no timeframe for Soler's return. He has missed 32 games since being placed on the disabled list June 7.

SS Addison Russell went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs on Friday against the Rangers. He leads the team with 12 RBIs with the bases loaded, thanks to a two-run single in the sixth inning. The double was only his second against a left-hander this season.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (8-6) has gone 6-1 with a 1.50 ERA in 10 home games (nine starts) this season. It's the second-best home ERA in the majors behind Clayton Kershaw (1.31). Hendricks' 2.41 overall ERA ranks third in baseball after Friday's Cubs victory. He has allowed three or fewer earned runs in a career-high 10 straight games.

RHP Jason Hammel (7-5, 3.46 ERA) makes his 18th start of the season and eighth at home in Saturday's middle game of a series with the Texas Rangers. In Hammel's last outing on July 7 against Atlanta, he allowed two runs in five innings but had no decision in the Cubs' 5-4, 11-inning loss. He's 0-2 with a 4.91 ERA in five career outings, including three starts, against the Rangers. He faced Texas three times in 2014 after begin traded to Oakland. Hammel has allowed three or fewer runs in 14 of his 17 starts.

C David Ross was activated off the seven-day concussion disabled list before Friday's game. Ross is batting .234 with six homers and 23 RBIs in 43 games. He leads the majors with a 2.65 catchers ERA. He was placed on the list on July 6 and missed five games.

OF Dexter Fowler worked on baserunning Thursday and appears to be rapidly progressing toward a return to the Cubs' active roster. Manager Joe Maddon said Fowler could be reactivated sometime next week. He has missed 21 games since being placed on the disabled list June 19 with a right hamstring strain.

RHP Trevor Cahill was placed on the on the 15-day disabled list (retroactive to July 9) with patellar tendinitis in his right knee. Cahill, 28, had a 1-3 record with a 3.07 ERA in 33 relief appearances with the Cubs.

LHP Clayton Richard was activated off the 15-day disabled list on Friday (blister on left middle finger). He made four rehab starts, going 0-1 with a 2.13 ERA between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa. In the majors this season, Richard has gone 0-1 with one save and a 7.30 ERA in 22 relief outings for the Cubs.