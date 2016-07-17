1B Anthony Rizzo was 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs on Saturday and extended his hitting streak to a season-high-tying 11 games. His two-out, two-run double in the third inning was his seventh extra-base hit in his last four games. Since June 18, Rizzo leads the National League in hits (35) and average (.398) and his 11 doubles are tied for first.

PH Matt Szczur was 1-for-1 with an RBI on Saturday. He has pinch-hit, run-scoring singles in back-to-back games, and his 10 pinch hits this season are the third-most in the major leagues.

RHP John Lackey (7-5, 3.70 ERA) makes his 19th start of the season and ninth at home in Sunday's series finale against the Rangers. In his last outing, he allowed five runs in six innings and had a no-decision in the Cubs' 6-5 victory. Lackey will face the Rangers for the 41st time, his most starts against any opponent and fifth most by any active pitcher against any team. It's his first start against Texas since 2014. He's 14-15 all time against the Rangers.

RHP Jason Hammel (8-5) snapped his four-game losing streak on Saturday after allowing just one run and three hits, walking one and striking out seven in six innings. It was his first win since June 5 over Arizona. Hammel owns a 2.44 ERA in nine day starts compared with a 4.26 ERA in night games. He improved to 12-7 in interleague games.

RHP Hector Rondon had a 1-2-3 day for his 15th save of the season and second in consecutive appearances on Saturday. He had a save in the Cubs' 6-5 victory over the Pirates just before the All-Star break.