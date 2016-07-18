2B Javier Baez went 1-for-4 with a double, RBI and stolen base Sunday. He's scored or driven in a run in 14 of his last 17 games with an at-bat. He's batting .346 with four doubles and two homers in his last 15 games.

3B Kris Bryant has hit safely in 14 of his last 17 games, batting .355 during the stretch. He had one of the Cubs' four hits Sunday. He's batting .282 for the season with a National League-leading 25 home runs plus 65 RBI.

RHP John Lackey (7-6) tied a season-high with his eight-inning outing. He allowed four runs on six hits while striking out eight and walking two. His three starts of at least eight innings are tied for most on the team with Jake Arrieta. Lackey retired 11 straight batters following a Robinson Chirinos double in the second inning. He's posted a 2.84 ERA in nine starts this season at Wrigley Field.

LHP Jon Lester (9-4, 3.01 ERA) makes his 19th start of the season Monday as the Chicago Cubs open a home series against the New York Mets. In his last outing July 9 at Pittsburgh, he allowed five runs in three innings in a 12-6 Cubs' loss. Lester has allowed 13 earned runs in his last two starts after allowing 24 earned runs in his first 16 starts. Lester has faced the Mets once already this season, giving up a season-high eight runs in a career-low 1 1/3 innings pitched on July 3.