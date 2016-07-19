RHP Jake Arrieta (12-4, 2.68 ERA) will start Tuesday against the Mets. He is 2-2 with a 2.48 ERA in six career regular-season starts against the Mets, including four runs allowed in 5 1/3 innings on July 2 in a loss at Citi Field. Despite recent struggles, he remains third in the NL in wins (12), fifth in opponents' batting average (.197), ninth in strikeouts (121) and 10th in ERA (2.68).

1B Anthony Rizzo hit a three-run homer after fouling off six pitches -- including the last five in a row. The home run to right field was his 22nd of the year. "Don't underestimate a great at-bat by Rizzo," manager Joe Maddon said. "That was fabulous." Rizzo had an 11-game hitting streak snapped Sunday. He batted .409 during the streak. He has three double-digit hitting streaks this season, including an 11-game run from June 18-30 and a 10-game streak from June 1-13.

RF Matt Szczur went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs Monday. It was his first career three-hit game and his first two-double game. His sixth-inning two-base hit was his first at home since May 14, 2015, also against the Mets.

2B Javier Baez (2-for-4 with a run and a stolen base) extended his hitting streak to five games. He has 16 multi-hit games this season. Baez is hitting .366 against left-handers and has scored or driven in a run in 15 of his last 18 games with an at-bat.

LHP Jon Lester (10-4) allowed just one run on four hits while striking out three and walking three Monday against the Mets. He returned to the strong form he exhibited during a five-win run in June. "There's a few things in there I need to dust off," Lester said after picking up his first victory since June 18. "It seemed like delivery-wise it kind of hurt me throughout (with) walks and rhythm stuff, but I gave K.B. (3B Kris Bryant) a lot of ground balls tonight, which usually means I'm throwing the ball pretty well." It was his ninth consecutive quality start at Wrigley Field.

RHP Trevor Cahill (right knee tendinitis) began a rehab assignment with a rocky outing for Triple-A Iowa on Monday. He gave up three runs on four hits and three walks in 2 2/3 innings. Cahill struck out three.

2B Ben Zobrist had another day off Monday, the second straight in a belated break for the All-Star infielder. Manager Joe Maddon said, "He had the two days off post-(All-Star) Game, but that's still not quite the same. He came back and played two games here, and I could tell he was still a little bit fatigued. We talked, I told him about yesterday and surprised him about today. This was my idea. I'd rather be proactive giving him rest." Zobrist is batting .277 with 13 home runs and 47 RBIs through 85 games.