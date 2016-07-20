RHP Jake Arrieta had no decision in the Cubs' 2-1 loss on Tuesday night to the Mets, but his performance was encouraging after a series of struggles before the All-Star break. He allowed just one run andn five hits while striking out eight and walking one in seven innings, his first outing that long since June 11. "That was a little more like it," said Arrieta, making his first start since July 8. "Really aggressive in the strike zone and I was using my off-speed pretty well throughout the game."

LF Willson Contreras was 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored on Tuesday night. He has reached in 26 of his first 27 games with a plate appearance and has hits in four straight games. He also stole his first career base in the sixth inning.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (8-6, 2.41 ERA) makes his 18th start of the season on Wednesday. In his last start on July 15 against Texas, he gave up just three hits in six scoreless innings in a 6-0 Cubs victory. Hendricks is 6-1 with a 1.50 ERA in 10 home starts this season compared with 2-5 with a 3.63 ERA in eight road starts. He is 2-0 in two career outings against the Mets.

RF Kris Bryant went 2-for-5 on Tuesday night and is batting .357 in his last 19 games. Bryant grounded into a game-ending double play, his first in 344 at-bats entering Tuesday's game. He continues to lead the National League with 25 home runs.

3B Tommy La Stella went 2-for-3 and walked on Tuesday night and has now reached in six of 10 plate appearances to begin the second half, including hits in four straight games. It was his first multi-hit game since returning from the disabled list and sixth of the season.