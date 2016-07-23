RHP Carl Edwards Jr. worked a scoreless sixth inning with two strikeouts on Friday at Milwaukee. Edwards has not allowed an earned run in 8 1/3 innings on the road this season, with 11 strikeouts during that stretch.

LHP Mike Montgomery joined the Cubs in Milwaukee and was officially added to the 25-man roster, two days after he was acquired from Seattle in a four-player trade. Montgomery was 3-4 with a 2.34 ERA in 32 appearances, including two starts, for the Mariners this season with 58 strikeouts and only 18 walks in 61 2/3 innings.

OF Albert Almora Jr. was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Friday.

SS Addison Russell had two hits and reached on an error Friday, extending his hitting streak to five games. In 17 games this month, Russell is batting .308 (20-for-65) with four doubles, three home runs and 14 RBIs.

RHP Spencer Patton was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Friday.

OF Dexter Fowler was in the starting lineup and had a season-high four hits -- including a leadoff home run -- after he was activated from the disabled list on Friday afternoon. He'd been out since June 18 with a strained right hamstring. Fowler has eight home runs this season and 18 leadoff home runs in his career.