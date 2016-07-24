LHP Mike Montgomery made his Cubs debut Saturday and allowed a three-run homer to his first batter, Brewers OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis. Montgomery, acquired Wednesday in a four-player trade with the Mariners, only allowed three home runs while posting a 2.34 ERA in 32 appearances (two starts) for Seattle.

SS Addison Russell went 1-for-3 on Saturday, extending his hitting streak to six games. Russell is batting .309 with 13 extra-base hits in his last 17 games.

RHP John Lackey gave up two home runs Saturday, increasing his season total to 17 with 10 coming in his last seven starts. He's 4-4 with a 2.84 ERA in nine home starts this season but 3-3 with a 4.68 mark in 11 starts away from Wrigley Field in 2016.

RHP Joe Nathan will be activated from the disabled list Sunday prior to the Cubs' series finale at Milwaukee. Nathan, 41, hasn't pitched since undergoing Tommy John surgery last year. He signed a minor-league contract with Chicago in May and has been on a 30-day minor-league rehab assignment.

LF Ben Zobrist went 2-for-4 on Saturday, snapping an 0-for-24 slump. After batting .339 in June, Zobrist is 7-for-57 at the plate in July with three home runs and five RBIs.