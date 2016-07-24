FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
July 24, 2016 / 10:51 PM / a year ago

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Mike Montgomery made his Cubs debut Saturday and allowed a three-run homer to his first batter, Brewers OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis. Montgomery, acquired Wednesday in a four-player trade with the Mariners, only allowed three home runs while posting a 2.34 ERA in 32 appearances (two starts) for Seattle.

SS Addison Russell went 1-for-3 on Saturday, extending his hitting streak to six games. Russell is batting .309 with 13 extra-base hits in his last 17 games.

RHP John Lackey gave up two home runs Saturday, increasing his season total to 17 with 10 coming in his last seven starts. He's 4-4 with a 2.84 ERA in nine home starts this season but 3-3 with a 4.68 mark in 11 starts away from Wrigley Field in 2016.

RHP Joe Nathan will be activated from the disabled list Sunday prior to the Cubs' series finale at Milwaukee. Nathan, 41, hasn't pitched since undergoing Tommy John surgery last year. He signed a minor-league contract with Chicago in May and has been on a 30-day minor-league rehab assignment.

LF Ben Zobrist went 2-for-4 on Saturday, snapping an 0-for-24 slump. After batting .339 in June, Zobrist is 7-for-57 at the plate in July with three home runs and five RBIs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.