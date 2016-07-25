RHP Adam Warren was optioned to Triple-A Iowa Sunday, clearing room for the Cubs to add Joe Nathan to the active roster. Warren posted a 6.60 ERA in 29 appearances for the Cubs this season, including one spot start on July 6. Warren is expected to slide into Iowa's starting rotation.

RHP Aroldis Chapman was acquired by the Chicago Cubs from the New York Yankees in a blockbuster trade Monday.

SS Addison Russell suffered a right heel contusion Sunday and left the Cubs game at Milwaukee after 3 1/2 innings. MGR Joe Maddon said he might give Russell an additional day off Monday as a precautionary measure.

3B Kris Bryant singled and scored a pair of runs Sunday at Milwaukee, extending his hitting streak to seven games. Bryant has reached base in 15 of his last 16 games and is batting .309 (21-for-68) with four doubles, three home runs and five RBI in 19 July contests.

LHP Joe Nathan struck out three and earned his first victory since Sept. 24, 2013, on Sunday, striking out three in a scoreless inning of work at Milwaukee. Nathan hadn't pitched in a game since April of last season; he made one appearance for the Tigers on April 6 then underwent Tommy John surgery later that month. He was signed by Chicago in May and was activated from the disabled list Sunday morning.

OF Chris Coghlan is 3-for-9 with two RBIs through three rehab games for Double-A Tennessee. He has been on the disabled list since July 3 due to a right rib cage strain.