RHP Jake Arrieta was solid in six innings Monday outside of giving up a three-run homer to Reds 3B Todd Frazier. Still, the Cubs' ace has been struggling of late. Over his past five starts, Arrieta is 1-2 with a 6.14 ERA with 31 hits allowed, 11 walks and 28 strikeouts. Frazier's home run was the eighth home run he has surrendered this season -- all on the road.

LHP Aroldis Chapman joined the Cubs on Tuesday after being acquired in a trade with the Yankees on Monday.

2B Javier Baez hit his career-best 10th home run Monday night, getting the Cubs on the board with a two-run blast. Since the All-Star break, Baez is batting .500 with two doubles, a home run, five RBIs and three runs in the 10 games. Baez also had a ninth-inning double and scored to get the Cubs to within 4-3 of the White Sox.

OF Jorge Soler (hamstring) needs between 15-20 more minor league at-bats before he's ready to play again at the big-league level.

3B Kris Bryant was a bit dizzy after trying to advance to second base on a ninth-inning RBI single. Bryant went hard headfirst into second and collided with White Sox 2B Tyler Saladino, who made the tag. Bryant returned to the game in the bottom of the ninth inning. He extended his hitting streak to eight games with a third-inning single. He has gone 11-for-34 with two doubles and five runs during his streak and is batting .348 with six doubles, seven home runs and 14 RBIs over his past 24 games.

3B Kris Bryant was used as the designated hitter on Tuesday after still not feeling 100 percent from a hard headfirst slide into second base in the ninth inning on Monday night. Manager Joe Maddon said Bryant's head took the brunt of the contact, but he also was experiencing hand pain.

CF Dexter Fowler was used in the designated hitter role Monday night, a day after he did not play due to hamstring soreness. Fowler came off the disabled list June 22. Manager Joe Maddon said he expects Fowler to be back in center field Tuesday against the Cubs. Fowler had an RBI single in the ninth inning Monday, and he finished 1-for-5 with two strikeouts.

RF Jason Heyward's offensive struggles continued Monday night when he went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts, including one in the ninth inning with the go-ahead runner on second base. Heyward's lone hit was a sixth-inning double, which was his first extra-base hit since July 9 -- a span of 10 games and 39 plate appearances. Heyward is batting .228 this season.