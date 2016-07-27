LHP Aroldis Chapman joined the Cubs on Tuesday after being acquired in a trade with the Yankees on Monday.

LHP Aroldis Chapman joined the Cubs on Tuesday after being obtained in a trade with the Yankees on Monday. Chapman, who was suspended for 30 games earlier this season stemming from an alleged offseason domestic-violence incident involving his girlfriend, claimed that he is a better person, but he struggled to answer questions through a team translator about the nature of his discussion Monday with Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts, president Theo Epstein and general manager Jed Hoyer. When asked Tuesday if he could adhere to the behavioral standards laid out by Cubs officials, he responded, "Absolutely I can."

OF Jorge Soler is at least several days away from returning to the Cubs' major league roster after being on the disabled list with a left hamstring strain since June 7. Chicago manager Joe Maddon said Soler likely would need 15-20 more minor league at-bats before he was ready to appear in a big-league game.

3B Kris Bryant filled the designated hitter role Tuesday after manager Joe Maddon said the National League MVP candidate wasn't feeling 100 percent after going into second base hard on a headfirst slide Monday night. Maddon said Bryant's head took the brunt of the contact with White Sox 2B Tyler Saladino. Bryant struggled against White Sox LHP James Shields on Tuesday and finished 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. "That's an experience moment," Maddon said. "We're young offensively, and I think we've seen (opposing pitchers) who really know what they're doing, and they've taken advantage of our youth."

LHP Clayton Richard was designated for assignment on Tuesday to make room on the Cubs' roster for LHP Aroldis Chapman. In 25 relief appearances this season, Richard was 0-1 with a save and a 6.43 ERA over 14 innings.