LHP Aroldis Chapman made his Cubs debut on Wednesday, tossing a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts while throwing pitches as fast as 103 mph. "It's different, he's a different kind of pitcher," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "You see that every hundred years or so. He's just that good."

C/OF Willson Contreras was given the night off Wednesday but is expected to catch Thursday. He has reached base safely in 18 consecutive games, the longest streak for a Cubs rookie since Kosuke Fukudome had a 19-game run in June 2008.

SS Addison Russell was 1-for-4 with his first career grand slam in the eighth inning. The four RBIs were a career high, and Russell now leads the Cubs with 21 extra-base hits and 42 RBIs at home. He is one of three NL shortstops with at least 60 RBIs.

3B Kris Bryant went 1-for-3 with a home run -- a solo shot that was his team-leading 26th of the season. He scored his 80th and 81st runs of the season, making him one of just four players in baseball with at least 80 runs.

RHP John Lackey (7-7, 3.79 ERA) makes his team-leading 21st start of the season Thursday. He is 0-4 in his last six starts after going 7-3 with a 2.78 ERA in his first 14 starts. The last time out, he tossed a quality start but took the loss to Milwaukee after giving up three runs over six innings. Lackey is 3-7 with a 3.73 ERA in 16 career starts against the White Sox.

RHP Jason Hammel (10-5) threw seven innings of one-run ball in a win over the White Sox on Wednesday. It was his fourth start of at least seven innings and first since June 15 at Washington. His 103 pitches tied a season high, while his seven strikeouts were one shy of a season best. "I felt like I got better as the game went on and Miggy (catcher Miguel Montero) and I were on the same page all night." he said.