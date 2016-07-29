FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
July 29, 2016 / 11:13 PM / a year ago

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Aroldis Chapman worked 1 1/3 innings for his first four-out appearance of the season while collecting his 21st save of the year and first as a Cub. He retired the final four batters of the game and struck out two.

RHP John Lackey (8-7) earned his first victory since June 8 after allowing one run on four hits while walking one and striking out four in six innings against the White Sox on Thursday. After giving up two hits in the opening inning, he didn't allow another until Chris Sale's infield single in the sixth. It was his first victory over the White Sox since Sept. 11, 2005 while with the Angels.

LHP Jon Lester (10-4, 3.09 ERA) makes his 21st start of the season in Friday's interleague series opener against the Seattle Mariners. In his last outing Sunday in Milwaukee, he threw 100 pitches in four innings, allowing four runs and walked a season-high five batters. The Cubs rallied to a 6-5 win. Lester is 5-4 with a 3.52 ERA in 12 career starts against Seattle, most recently facing them in 2014 while with the Oakland Athletics.

CF Dexter Fowler went 1-for-2, walked and was hit by a pitch and scored twice Thursday. He has scored multiple runs in a game for the eighth time this season. The Cubs are 7-1 when that happens.

RF Ben Zobrist went 2-for-4 with a double, run scored and an RBI. He tied the game in the third with an RBI single to center and scored from third with an insurance run in the eighth inning when Addison Russell grounded into a fielder's choice.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
