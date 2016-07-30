RHP Jake Arrieta (12-4, 2.76 ERA) makes his 21st start of the seasonon Saturdayin the middle game of the three-game weekend series. In his last outing on July 25 at the White Sox he allowed four runs on five hits over six innings in a 5-4 Cubs loss. The Cubs have lost the last four games Arrieta has started. Hes 0-1 with a 4.63 ERA in two starts and three appearances against the Mariners but has not faced them since 2012 while with the Baltimore Orioles.

2B Javier Baez was 3-for-5 with an RBI and has hit safely in a career-high 11 straight home games. He had his seventh three-hit game of the season.

3B Kris Bryant (3-for-3 with two walks, a run and RBI and stolen base) collected his eighth game with three or more hits the season - the most on the Cubs. He's batting .352 since June 27 and has hit safely in 24 of 28 games during that span. Bryant joined Nolan Arenado as the only NL player with at least 25 doubles and 25 home runs.

INF Tommy La Stella was optioned to Triple-A Iowa prior toFriday's game with Seattle. He was batting .295 with nine doubles, a triple and two home runs in 51 games for the Cubs this season.

LHP Jon Lester (11-4) won his second game in his last three starts as he allowed just four hits over six scoreless innings on Friday his 53rd career start with the Cubs. He struck out seven and walked only two. "It's always nice as a pitcher to get a couple of runs early, said Lester (11-4) after he struck out seven and walked just two to earn his second win in three starts. "We get a couple of runs early and it just takes the pressure off you. You can come out and attack." He's now 6-2 with a 1.99 ERA in 10 home outings this season.

RF Ben Zobrist was 2-for-3 with a double, walk and two runs scored. He has doubles in three straight games for the first times since Aug. 6-9, 2014 with Tampa Bay. The double was his 20th of the season, marking eight straight seasons with 20 or more.

OF Chris Coghlan was activated off the 15-day disabled list prior to Friday's game. Coghlan, who hit .155 in 70 games between Oakland and Chicago this season, was placed on the disabled list on July 3 with a right rib cage strain. He was promptly inserted in the Cubs lineup and led offon Friday. He went 1-for-3 with two walks, two runs scored and two RBI.