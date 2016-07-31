LHP Brian Matusz will be promoted from Triple-A Iowa and start Sunday night's game against the Seattle Mariners, the Cubs announced Saturday evening. Matusz, 29, went 27-41 with a 4.85 ERA in parts of eight seasons with the Baltimore Orioles before signing with the Cubs in mid-June. In two starts at Triple-A Iowa, he was 0-0 with a 1.93 ERA.

RHP Jake Arrieta (12-5) drew the loss Saturday despite limiting the Mariners to two runs on two hits in seven innings. Arrieta walked three and struck out four. "Everything was good today," Arrieta said. "Obviously, the two walks in the eighth (inning) put us in a bind. But we were still right there."

LHP Aroldis Chapman on Saturday blew his first save since joining the Cubs in a blockbuster trade with the New York Yankees. Chapman entered the game with runners on second and third base and two out. He allowed a go-ahead, opposite-field double to Mariners center fielder Leonys Martin.

1B Anthony Rizzo was held out of the starting lineup Saturday after starting the previous 30 games in a row. He entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning and struck out looking. He has played 100 games this season, which is second on the team to 3B Kris Bryant. Rizzo is hitting .285 with 24 home runs and a team-leading 79 RBIs.

C/OF Willson Contreras made his second start at first base in place of teammate Anthony Rizzo. Contreras also has started 13 games at catcher and 16 games in left field. Cubs manager Joe Maddon said he appreciated Contreras' willingness to play multiple positions without fear. "With our guys, it's just, 'Give me the glove,'" he said.