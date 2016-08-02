LHP Brian Matusz was designated for assignment Monday. He made the start for the Chicago Cubs on Sunday -- his first since 2012 with Baltimore -- allowing six runs in three innings pitched. He was called up for Sunday's spot start and had a no-decision in Chicago's 7-6, 12-inning victory over Seattle.

1B Anthony Rizzo went 3-for-3 with a double, triple, walk and two runs scored Monday as he recorded his eighth game of at least three hits this season. Rizzo reached base five times for the second time this season and has now hit safely in 46 of his last 55 games since May 29 with a .338 average in that span.

C Willson Contreras was 1-for-2 with a double and two walks Monday. It was his first game in nine without an extra-base hit. He gunned down Dee Gordon trying to steal in the fifth inning. Contreras came into the game ranked second among rookie catchers with 100-plus innings behind the plate with a 41.7 percent caught stealing rate.

SS Addison Russell was 1-for-5, with two critical RBIs provided by his first-inning base hit which proved to be the game-winner. He now has 47 RBI at Wrigley Field and entered Monday one shy of the National League lead in RBI at home.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (10-7) said he felt as strong in the late going as he did earlier as he tossed his second career complete-game shutout Monday. "I think the last two or three innings I was making better pitches than I was in the beginning," he said. "It was an eventful game, there was a lot going on it seemed like guys making (defensive) plays all over the place." Hendricks gave up seven hits, struck out five and walked three to claim his fifth win in six starts and third shutout outing in his last four. The complete game was his first since May 28, a 4-1 home victory over Philadelphia. The nine-inning shutout was his first since May 21, 2015 at San Diego. He has gone 6-1 with a 1.04 ERA in nine games since June 19, the best in baseball in that span.

RHP Spencer Patton was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Monday. He's making his third appearance with the Chicago Cubs this season, going 1-1 with a 5.11 ERA in nine major league appearances. At Iowa, he was 1-0 with eight saves and a 0.90 ERA in 29 relief appearances. He has limited opponents to a collective .183 average.

RHP Joe Smith was acquired by the Chicago Cubs just before Monday's trading deadline, bolstering the bullpen and adding a different look with his sidearm delivery. Smith is a veteran of three teams and 10 big league seasons. He's 1-4 with a 3.82 ERA, 25 strikeouts and four saves in 38 appearances this season. Smith has a career 40-27 record with a 2.94 ERA and 461 strikeouts in 623 games. He has reached 70 relief outings in each of the last five seasons, showing versatility by closing and working set-up over the last three years.

RHP Jason Hammel (10-5, 3.23 ERA) makes his 21st start of the season on Tuesday. In his last outing on July 27 vs. the White Sox, he earned his third straight victory after allowing just a solo home run in seven innings of work. He's 3-0 with a 2.00 ERA in three starts since the All-Star break. Hammel is 2-5 with a 3.97 ERA in 11 career games (nine starts) against the Marlins but has three straight quality starts, including one on June 26 in Miami when he gave up two runs on four hits over six innings. He's allowed three or fewer runs in 17 of his 21 starts.

CF Dexter Fowler was 1-for-2 with a run, RBI, two walks and a sacrifice Monday. The Chicago Cubs' leadoff batter reached base three times for the 23rd time this season and has now walked in five consecutive games. The Cubs are 9-0 when he walks at least twice and 27-8 when he walks once.