C Willson Contreras was 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI on Tuesday as he made his first start batting second in the Cubs' order. He drove in the game's first run with a first-inning single. It was his seventh multi-hit game.

RHP Spencer Patton was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday. He was 1-1 with a 5.11 ERA in nine big league outings this season. Patton is 1-0 with eight saves and a 0.90 ERA in 29 relief appearances at Iowa.

RHP John Lackey (8-7, 3.69 ERA) makes his team-leading 22nd start of the season in Wednesday's series finale against Miami. In his last start on Thursday against the White Sox, he allowed a first-inning run and then tossed five scoreless innings to earn the victory in the 3-1 triumph. It will be his fourth career start against Miami, and he is 1-1 all-time with a 4.66 ERA.

RHP Joe Smith was officially added to the Cubs' roster on Tuesday after being acquired in a Monday trade from the Angels. Smith is 1-4 with six saves and a 3.82 ERA in 38 relief appearances this season. In his last 17 outings starting on May 23, he has pitched to a 2.87 ERA.

RHP Jason Hammel (11-5) had a rough start and just one pitch working on Tuesday against Miami. However, after loading the bases in the first inning and escaping unscathed, he settled down to pitch six scoreless innings for his career-best 11th win. "Today I was a one-pitch pitcher," he said. "I really didn't have a good feel for any of the breaking pitches, curveball and the slider, and we didn't throw any changeups, (so) the fastball played well today."

CF Dexter Fowler went 3-for-4 with a triple and two runs and factored in all three Cubs scores in a 3-2 win over Miami. He has reached in 13 of 22 plate appearances over the past five games, scoring a run in each contest. His 69 triples since the start of the 2009 season are the most in baseball.