OF Jorge Soler (left hamstring strain) was activated from the disabled list Friday and hit a three-run homer in his first at-bat in a 7-2 victory against Oakland. Soler missed 51 games since landing on the DL on June 7. He started at designated hitter against the A's and went 1-for-4 and scored two runs. With two outs and two on in the first inning, Soler lined LHP Dillon Overton's 1-1 pitch over the left-field fence for his sixth home run of the season. "I was really happy that they called me up to be here today," said Soler, who started at designated hitter in the interleague game. "I was coming ready, 100 percent."

RHP Joe Nathan was designated for assignment Friday, opening a spot on the Cubs' 25-man roster for OF Jorge Soler, who was activated from the disabled list. Nathan, who underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2015, signed with the Cubs this May and made his debut July 24 against Seattle. Nathan was 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in three relief appearances. His 377 career saves rank eighth all-time in the major leagues. "He just needed more time, and we just had so many other people to get involved," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said of the decision. "It didn't work out immediately in a sense. I do believe he's on the right path. I hope he gets another opportunity."

LHP Jon Lester (12-4) allowed two runs on six hits, struck out eight and walked none over seven innings in a 7-2 victory against Oakland on Friday night. Lester faced the A's for the first time since leaving them as a free agent after the 2014 season following a two-month stint with Oakland. The A's acquired Lester on July 31, 2014, from Boston with OF Jonny Gomes in exchange for OF Yoenis Cespedes. He went 6-4 with a 2.35 ERA in 11 starts for the A's. He started a wild-card playoff game against Kansas City and gave up six runs on eight hits over 7 1/3 innings. He got a no-decision in the A's 9-8, 12-inning loss to the Royals. "Any time you've been on the home side and come back as a visitor it's different," Lester said. "I enjoyed pitching here. I wish it turned out a little different but I was with a good team and great fans. It's unbelievable to come here as a home player as opposed to a visitor." Lester won his third straight game and has gone 8-1 over his past 13 starts. He blanked the A's on one hit, an infield single, over the first five innings before giving up two runs on four hits in the sixth.

CF Dexter Fowler hit his fifth leadoff home run of the season and 19th of his career Friday night in a 7-2 victory against Oakland. Fowler launched LHP Dillon Overton's 3-2 fastball over the left-center-field wall for his ninth home run of the season. Fowler went 2-for-5 and extended his hitting streak to five games.