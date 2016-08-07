RHP Jake Arrieta pitched eight shutout innings and ended his three-game losing streak Saturday as Cubs defeated the Oakland A's 4-0 at Oakland Coliseum. Arrieta (13-5) allowed three hits, struck out four and walked one, winning for the first time since June 27 against Cincinnati. Arrieta, the reigning National League Cy Young winner, was 0-3 with a 4.88 ERA in his previous five starts after going 13-3 with a 2.10 ERA in his first 16. Arrieta said he's "really close" to being back to where he wants to be. "Emphasis on sinking the ball down, middle down in the strike zone and forcing action early on," he said. "Not worrying about strikeouts. Those will come in big situations."

SS Addison Russell had two hits in four at-bats, drove in a run and scored once in a 4-0 victory on Saturday over the A's, who drafted him No. 1 overall in 2012 but traded him to the Cubs on July 5, 2014, while he was still in the minor leagues. The A's sent Russell, RHP Dan Straily and OF Billy McKinney to the Cubs for RHPs Jeff Samardzija and Jason Hammel. Russell had an RBI single and scored in the sixth inning on Saturday. Russell, who extended his hitting streak to five games, has 12 home runs and 66 RBIs this season.

CF Dexter Fowler extended his hitting streak to six games with a third-inning single on Saturday in a 4-0 victory over Oakland. Fowler, who went 1-for-5 and scored a run, is batting .421 during his streak, going 8-for-19. He's batting .289 overall with 20 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 39 RBIs.

2B Ben Zobrist went 2-for-5 and drove in two runs in a 4-0 victory over Oakland on Saturday. Zobrist's two-run single in the third inning off A's RHP Sonny Gray gave the Cubs a 2-0 lead. Zobrist, a former Athletics player, had his 28th multi-hit game of the season. He's batting .278 with 13 home runs and 56 RBIs.