1B Anthony Rizzo was 2-for-3 plus a walk and scored twice as he extended a hitting streak to five games. He leads the National League with 61 extra base hits.

LF Jorge Soler (2-for-4) made his fourth straight start since coming off the disabled list last Friday. He's recorded multiple hits in back-to-back games while hitting in all four contests.

RHP Justin Grimm was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday. Grimm, 27, is 1-0 with a 4.58 ERA in 46 relief appearances with the Cubs this season. He made one relief appearance for Iowa on Aug. 1 in Omaha, striking out three batters in a scoreless ninth inning.

RHP Kyle Hendricks was named co-NL Player of the week on Monday with Miami's Ichiro Suzuki, who collected his 3,000 career hit. Hendricks (11-7, 2.17 ERA) was 2-0 with a 0.55 ERA last week with nine strikeouts. He's allowed three or fewer runs in each of his last 14 starts with a 1.60 ERA. Hendricks has limited opponents to a .582 OPS, third lowest in the big leagues.

3B Kris Bryant belted his team-leading 28th home run of the season in the fifth inning. It was his second blast over the left field fence and onto Waveland Ave. this season. He leads the NL with 84 runs scored.

INF Tommy La Stella remained AWOL following an assignment on July 29 to Triple-A Iowa. He has failed to report to Iowa in 11 days and the Cubs placed him on the temporarily inactive list on Tuesday. La Stella was batting .295 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBI in 51 games for the Cubs this season. Cubs manager Joe Maddon said La Stella was working out at his home.

RHP John Lackey (9-7) gave up just one run on three hits while striking out six and walking just one on Tuesday. "He had an exceptional slider tonight and a really good changeup. Those were the two pitches that were really as good as I've seen for a while," said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. "That's why he was able to pitch so deeply into the game and so well." Lackey retired 12 straight batters after giving up a first inning solo home run. Right-handed batters were 0-for-18 against Lackey on Tuesday and are now batting just .195 this season.

RHP Jason Hammel was activated off the bereavement list on Tuesday and is expected to start Wednesday in the interleague series finale against the Angels at Wrigley Field.

RHP Jason Hammel (11-5, 3.07 ERA) was activated off the bereavement list on Tuesday and is scheduled to make his 22nd start of the season as the Cubs and Angels wrap up the two-game series. In his last outing on Aug. 2 against Miami he threw six scoreless innings in a 3-2 Cubs victory. Hammel is 1-3 with a 6.59 ERA in six games against the Angels.