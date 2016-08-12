SS Addison Russell went 1-for-4, but his eighth-inning hit was a big one -- a solo home run that supplied an insurance run for the Cubs. He also made an inning-ending play in the top of the eighth with a potential tying run at third. Nine of Russell's 13 home runs have come at Wrigley Field.

RHP Justin Grimm was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Thursday when the Cubs placed RHP Pedro Strop on the disabled list. Grimm is 1-0 with a 4.58 ERA in 46 relief appearances for Chicago this year. He had just been demoted on Tuesday.

INF Tommy La Stella still had not reported to Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday after his minor league assignment 12 days earlier. The Cubs placed La Stella on the temporarily inactive list on Tuesday, and GM Jed Hoyer said the organization would give La Stella time "to work through things." La Stella was reportedly working out at his New Jersey home. "We've had a lot of contact with him, and we'll continue to do that," Hoyer said.

LHP Jon Lester (12-4, 2.93 ERA) will start Thursday the series opener against the Cardinals. In his last outing on Friday at Oakland, he allowed two runs on six hits in seven innings in a Cubs victory. It was the fourth straight victory in game started by Lester. He is 1-3 in six career regular-season games against St. Louis and has yet to face the Cardinals this season. He is 2-1 against the Cardinals in the postseason, counting the 2013 World Series and last year's NL Division Series.

RHP Jason Hammel (12-5) fired seven shutout innings of four-hit ball to beat the Angels on Wednesday. He is 5-0 since the All-Star break, the first time in his career he has wins in five consecutive starts. He also improved to 7-1 with a 1.99 ERA in 11 home starts. Hammel has allowed two or fewer runs in six straight starts within a single season for the first time since April 8-May 5, 2012. He joins Jake Arrieta and John Lester with 12-plus wins.

CF Dexter Fowler was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Wednesday. He has hit safely in eight of his past nine games. The Cubs improved to 24-6 when he drives in at least one run.

RHP Pedro Strop was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday after he sustained a left meniscus tear late in Chicago's 3-1 victory over the Angels on Wednesday. Strop (2-2, 21 holds, 2.89 ERA) is expected to be out four to six weeks.