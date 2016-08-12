RHP Jake Arrieta (13-5, 2.59 ERA) will start Friday against the Cardinals at Wrigley Field. Arrieta is 5-2 with a 2.07 ERA in 11 career regular-season starts against St. Louis. He faced the Cardinals on May 25 and June 22, going 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA. In his most recent outing, he fired eight shutout innings Saturday in a 4-0 win over the A's in Oakland. It was Arrieta's first victory since June 27 after five consecutive winless starts.

LHP Aroldis Chapman worked the ninth inning Thursday against the Cardinals and got three outs on just three pitches for the first time in his career. Chapman hasn't given up a run against St. Louis in nearly five years.

1B Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-5 with a triple and a game-winning walk in the 11th inning. He coaxed a bases on balls off of Cardinals LHP Zach Duke that allowed Willson Contreras to trot home with the winner in a walk-off, 4-3 victory, just the latest unusual way the Cubs have won. "We've had a walk-off walk now, a (win on a) wild pitch and a bunt by the pitcher," Rizzo said. "It's one of those things where it's going our way, and we want to keep it going our way."

RHP Justin Grimm was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Thursday when the Cubs placed RHP Pedro Strop on the disabled list. Grimm is 1-0 with a 4.58 ERA in 46 relief appearances for Chicago this year. He had just been demoted on Tuesday.

LHP Jon Lester wasn't involved in the decision Thursday after a six-inning outing against the Cardinals. He allowed two runs on five hits while walking one and striking out six. He has recorded quality starts in all 11 of his Wrigley Field appearances this season. "I'm glad we came on top. That's all that matters," Lester said.

C David Ross was 2-for-4 with a double plus a two-out bunt single in the sixth inning that gave the Cubs a 3-2 lead against the Cardinals. It was his first double since May 24 at St. Louis.

RHP Pedro Strop, placed on the 15-day DL on Thursday due to a left meniscus tear, will undergo surgery Friday. He is out four to six weeks.