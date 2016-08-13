RHP Jake Arrieta (14-5) won his second straight decision, continuing a rebound from a July slump that saw three losses and two no-decisions. He's now 7-1 with a 2.53 ERA in 10 starts with five days of rest. "The fast ball had that little extra life at the end, the strike throwing was better and the curve ball had great depth. ... It reminded me of last year," said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. Arrieta allowed his first Wrigley Field homer since July 25, 2015, a 15 home start streak that was the longest since starter Bill Lee went 17 games between 1942-47.

CF Matt Szczur was 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBIs and scored four runs. It was his first multi-homer game and career highs with runs scored and 10 total bases. He also made his first start as Cubs leadoff batter. Szczur is batting .455 with four doubles, two homers and 10 runs in 20 games since the All-Star break.

LF Willson Contreras was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. His three-run homer in the second inning was his second in his last four games. Five of Contreras' seven homers have come at Wrigley Field.

RF Jorge Soler (2-for-4, homer, two RBIs, two runs) slugged his third home run since coming off the disabled list. He extended a hitting streak to a season-long seven straight games and has a hit in every game since returning.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (11-7, 2.17 ERA) makes his 22nd start of the season and 12th at home on Saturday. Hendricks has gone 8-1 with a 1.19 ERA in 12 games (11 starts) at Wrigley Field and owns the best home ERA in the major leagues. He is winless in five career regular season starts against St. Louis, going 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA.

3B Kris Bryant went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two runs. It was his fourth multi-double game of the year and first since June 27 at Cincinnati. It was also his first multi-RBI game in more than a month (July 4 vs. Cincinnati). Bryant extended his hitting streak to five games and has scored a run in five straight contests (six total).

RHP Pedro Strop said he expects to return next month and help the Cubs in their final playoff push. He was scheduled to undergo knee surgery after suffering a torn meniscus on Wednesday. "I know that I'm not out for the season and I'm going to be back (next) month," he said.

PH Chris Coghlan made his infield debut on Friday after a pinch-hit appearance and reaching base after he was hit by a pitch. Coghlan took over at first base in the eighth inning.