a year ago
Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch
August 15, 2016 / 3:41 AM / a year ago

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SS Addison Russell hit his career-high 14th home run Saturday, a two-run shot against Cardinals rookie RHP Luke Weaver. Russell also has 71 RBIs, including 15 in his last 15 games.

RHP Kyle Hendricks matched a career high with 12 strikeouts against the Cardinals on Saturday. He allowed two runs, five hits and no walks in seven innings. He also struck out 12 against the Pirates on June 19.

RHP Pedro Strop (meniscus tear in left knee) visited the clubhouse on crutches after undergoing surgery Friday. He is expected to be out 4-6 weeks. Manager Joe Maddon said the surgery went well. He is 2-2 with a 2.89 ERA.

RHP Hector Rondon (sore right triceps) is doing well and getting closer to pitching, Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. Rondon has not pitched since Aug. 2. Rondon is 2-2 with a 1.70 ERA.

