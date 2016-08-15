1B Anthony Rizzo hit his 25th home run, a solo shot, Sunday against the Cardinals LHP Kevin Siegrist. It was Rizzo's first home run since he hit two July 20 against the Mets. He also had three RBIs to give him a team-high 85 this season.

RHP John Lackey exited the Sunday night game in the seventh inning due to a tight right shoulder, but he said after the game that he was fine. He allowed an unearned run and four hits, struck out five and walked one in 6 2/3 innings against St. Louis. Lackey is 1-1 with a 2.03 ERA in four starts against the Cardinals.

RHP Trevor Cahill (1-3, 3.07 ERA) is expected to start the first game of the Cubs' doubleheader on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Cahill (right knee patellar tendinitis) has been on the 15-day disabled list since July 9.

RHP Hector Rondon gave up four runs and recorded one out Sunday against the Cardinals in his first appearance since Aug. 2. St. Louis RF Stephen Piscotty hit a go-ahead three-run homer off him, and LF Brandon Moss added a solo shot. Rondon had been sidelined due to a sore right triceps. He dropped to 2-3 and recorded his fifth blown save.