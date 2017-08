RHP Damien Magnifico was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs by the Cubs prior to Tuesday's doubleheader against the Brewers.

1B Anthony Rizzo had 16 game-winning RBIs through Monday's games, tied with Washington's Daniel Murphy for most in the majors.

RHP Trevor Cahill's Game 1 start on Tuesday was his first since April 26, 2015 with the Atlanta Braves at the Philadelphia Phillies, a 5-4 setback. He was the eighth starting pitcher used by Chicago this season.